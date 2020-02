Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 03:15 Hits: 1

Relatives of a seven-year-old girl murdered in Mexico said on Monday the government had failed to protect her despite their pleas, while President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appeared to blame the crime on neo-liberal economics.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/family-says-government-did-not-protect-young-girl-murdered-in-mexico-city-12444626