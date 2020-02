Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 03:34 Hits: 1

Australia's New South Wales state said on Tuesday it will ease water restrictions after a deluge of rains filled dams across the country's east coast to their highest levels in more than two years.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-s-nsw-state-to-ease-water-restrictions-after-heavy-rains-12445452