Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 22:14 Hits: 0

A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/syrian-chopper-downed-over-rebel-area-killing-crew-12437014