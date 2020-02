Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 22:00 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian military commander last month in response to past attacks, the White House said in a memo released on Friday (Feb 14), despite previous administration assertions that it was due to an imminent threat.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/white-house-memo-says-strike-on-iranian-commander-responded-to-past-attacks-12437410