Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 22:07 Hits: 0

US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Friday there were no investigations into Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who testified in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and was fired by the White House along with his twin brother.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-investigations-of-ousted-white-house-aide-vindman-us-army-12437328