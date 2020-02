Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 08:55 Hits: 0

The lower-house State Duma formed a special commission on foreign meddling in Russia after mass anti-government rallies swept Moscow last summer.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/14/russia-probes-bbc-radio-liberty-and-meduza-for-drug-propaganda-a69290