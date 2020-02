Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 00:08 Hits: 0

The US Justice Department on Friday dropped its criminal investigation of a top target of President Donald Trump, former No 2 FBI official Andrew McCabe, at the tail end of a week in which the US law-enforcement agency has come under extraordinary pressure from the president.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/justice-department-drops-probe-of-ex-fbi-official-mccabe-a-top-12437506