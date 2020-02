Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 12:06 Hits: 0

Dissident artist Pyotr Pavlensky said he was pointing out “contradictions” between the candidate’s stance and behavior.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/14/macron-ally-drops-out-of-paris-mayor-race-after-russian-artist-leaks-sex-tape-a69297