Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 04:32 Hits: 0

One at a time, the elderly lady places her empties into the gaping hole of a machine at the entrance to an Oslo supermarket. With a well-functioning deposit system, Norway recycles almost all of its plastic bottles.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/norway-plastic-bottle-recycling-rate-deposit-system-eu-12430370