Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:53 Hits: 3

NEW YORK: With thousands of pampered pooches showing off silky coats and perky tails at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week, some of their handlers are flaunting their own high fashion, hoping to give an edge to their dogs in the alpha contest of pedigree breeds. For male and female ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dog-handlers-dress-to-impress-at-westminster-show-12424938