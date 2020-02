Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 22:48 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: USĀ President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on FebĀ 24-25, the White House said in a statement on Monday (Feb 10). The trip will be Trump's first to the world's largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/trump-to-visit-india-on-feb-24-25-12420086