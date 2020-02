Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 06:19 Hits: 1

"It was just here. My house was number 41 Clifton Street," said Cassiem Morris, his voice catching as he points to where his Cape Town home was razed to enforce apartheid.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/long-road-home-for-cape-town-s-apartheid-dispossessed-12416784