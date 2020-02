Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 07:52 Hits: 2

Four endangered mountain gorillas, including three adult females, have been killed by an apparent lightning strike in a Ugandan national park, a conservation group has said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/four-rare-mountain-gorillas--killed-by-lightning--in-uganda-12412566