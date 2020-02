Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 07:55 Hits: 2

African heads of state gather Sunday at the headquarters of the African Union for a summit meeting due to focus on how the body can play a more prominent role in resolving conflicts proliferating across the continent.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/africa-holds--silence-the-guns--summit-as-new-conflicts-grow-12412556