Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 16:45 Hits: 3

DUBAI: Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday (Feb 8), adding that Tehran backs the sovereignty of its key regional ally Damascus. Turkey has backed rebels looking to oust Syrian President ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-says-it-is-ready-to-mediate-between-turkey-and-syria-12411722