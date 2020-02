Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 04:40 Hits: 1

GENEVA: The majority of the novel coronavirus cases in China were considered "mild", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (Feb 7). A breakdown of the 17,000 cases provided by Chinese authorities found that 82 per cent of the cases were mild, 15 per cent severe and 3 per cent critical ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-who-coronavirus-mild-cases-12410438