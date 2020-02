Articles

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands' only euthanasia clinic said on Friday (Feb 7) there had been a 22 per cent jump in people wanting to end their lives last year compared with 2018. The Euthanasia Expertise Centre based in The Hague, which helps doctors to carry out assisted death, said the 3,122 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-netherlands-euthanasia-clinic-death-requests-jumps-12406820