Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 15:10 Hits: 0

HONG KONG: The coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first big M&A deal, with Macau casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment pulling the plug on a stake purchase in Australia's Crown Resorts, citing a plunge in traveller numbers and casino closures. Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, has ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/melco-abandons-crown-stake-purchase-first-major-deal-dropped-due-12407036