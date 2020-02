Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 04:53 Hits: 5

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday denounced U.S. foreign policy in Venezuela, criticizing U.S. "provocations" and attempts to create what he called a pretext for military intervention.

