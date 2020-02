Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 06:25 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-china-donald-trump-12404786