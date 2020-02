Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 07:47 Hits: 0

There are at least 1,779 Russian women and children in Syria and Iraq who want to return from former Islamic State territory, activists say.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/07/russia-repatriates-islamic-state-linked-children-from-syria-a69195