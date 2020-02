Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 04:03 Hits: 1

Fears of an economic slowdown, fuelled by the coronavirus slashing output in China, has shone the spotlight on OPEC, whose oil is heavily bought by the world's second-biggest economy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/wuhan-coronavirus-highlights-opec-reliance-on-chinese-oil-demand-12400450