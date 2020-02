Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 17:35 Hits: 0

CONCORD, New Hampshire: Former US Vice President Joe Biden clinched the support of the 775,000-member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) on Wednesday (Feb 5), deepening his union backing in a competitive race for his party's presidential nomination. The endorsement comes at a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-wins-support-of-large-electrical-workers-union-12399118