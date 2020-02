Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 17:46 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged on Wednesday (Feb 5) to commit up to US$100 million for the global response to the novel coronavirus epidemic that has claimed nearly 500 lives. The funding will be used to strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts, the foundation ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/gates-foundation-announces-us-100m-for-coronavirus-response-12399060