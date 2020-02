Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 05:08 Hits: 0

Before the emergence of the new coronavirus, which has sparked worldwide panic, other epidemics had struck earlier in the 21st century, but were less deadly than the previous century's pandemics.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-coronavirus-epidemics-sars-ebola-swine-flu-aids-diseases-12395038