Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 05:20 Hits: 0

DES MOINES, Iowa: The USÂ Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa on Monday (Feb 3), as the results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count. Voters poured into more than 1 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-presidential-race-democrats-iowa-caucus-inconsistencies-12388980