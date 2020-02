Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 08:19 Hits: 6

US President Donald Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media Sunday after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl victory.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/donald-trump-super-bowl-kansas-city-chiefs-missouri-mike-pompeo-12385584