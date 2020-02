Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 23:00 Hits: 0

A plane carrying German and foreign nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, landed in Germany on Saturday, an AFP reporter said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-evacuees-arrive-in-germany-from-china-12381712