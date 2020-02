Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 23:02 Hits: 0

Mike Moore, who overcame cancer and a lack of formal education to become prime minister of New Zealand and head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), died Sunday aged 71, his wife said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/former-new-zealand-pm-and-wto-leader-mike-moore-dead-12381708