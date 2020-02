Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 00:01 Hits: 1

The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have traveled to China.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-coronavirus-us-declares-public-health-emergency-12376630