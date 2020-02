Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 02:40 Hits: 6

LA GOMERA, Canary Islands: Spain has confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus after a man was diagnosed on the remote island of La Gomera in the Canaries, the Health Ministry said late on Friday (Jan 31). The patient is part of a group of five people taken into observation on the island ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-virus-coronavirus-spain-first-case-12377104