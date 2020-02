Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 12:57 Hits: 1

Polish miners blocked trains carrying coal to a power plant in the southern town of Laziska Gorne on Friday in protest against coal imports from Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/31/polish-miners-block-coal-trains-in-protest-against-russian-imports-a69124