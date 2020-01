Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:47 Hits: 2

KABUL: At least 29 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in Taliban attacks that followed air and ground assaults by government forces on the Islamist group at the weekend. The surge in hostilities signals deadlock at stop-start peace talks involving US and Taliban negotiators in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taliban-kill-at-least-29-afghan-security-personnel-in-renewed-clashes-12368050