Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 04:13 Hits: 1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London on Wednesday to salvage a post-Brexit alliance with an old friend whose defiance on China and Iran underscores Washington's diplomatic isolation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pompeo-takes-on-growing-rift-with-brexit-britain-12364484