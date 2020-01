Articles

SYDNEY: Australia plans to evacuate its citizens from the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak in China and quarantine them on an island normally used to detain asylum seekers, according to proposals unveiled Wednesday (Jan 29). Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "vulnerable" Australians ...

