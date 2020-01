Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 04:26 Hits: 0

BEIJING: China will extend the Lunar New Year holiday to Feb 2, the State Council said Monday (Jan 27), to try and reduce the spread of a virus which has killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700 nationwide. The holiday, which sees hundreds of millions of people travel around the country to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-china-extends-chinese-new-year-holiday-feb-2-12352528