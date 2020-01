Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 0

BAGHDAD: A volley of rockets landed near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday (Jan 26), two security sources told AFP, in the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in the country. AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rockets-hit-near-us-embassy-in-iraq-capital-12351954