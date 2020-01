Articles

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked up another high profile endorsement on Saturday in Iowa, where the party’s nominating contest kicks off in nine days, after U.S. congresswoman Cindy Axne said she was backing the former vice president.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-picks-up-another-high-profile-endorsement-in-iowa-as-voting-nears-12338070