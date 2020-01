Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 14:05 Hits: 1

Russian citizens may potentially be evacuated from the center of the outbreak, as the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/25/russia-in-talks-with-china-to-help-its-citizens-leave-wuhan-a69043