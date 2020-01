Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 14:23 Hits: 3

BERLIN: Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday (Jan 24), police said, adding that a suspect was detained. The incident occurred at 12.45pm local time (1145 GMT) close to a building in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/several-injured-some-presumed-dead-in-shooting-in-germany-police-12326762