Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

Democrats serving as prosecutors in U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will make their case that he improperly interfered in Congress' probe of his dealings with Ukraine in their final day of arguments on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/democrats-turn-focus-to-obstruction-charge-in-trump-impeachment-trial-12325732