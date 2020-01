Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 16:51 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: A woman in Chicago in her sixties was on Friday (Jan 24) confirmed as the second patient on US soil infected with a deadly new virus originating in China, health officials said, with 50 other suspected cases under investigation. The contagion has so far claimed 26 lives in China ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-virus-america-us-chicago-12327788