Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 04:16 Hits: 1

Italy's fragile governing coalition is bracing for a key regional election this weekend which the far-right League hopes will trigger a political earthquake and return strongman Matteo Salvini to power.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/salvini-eyes-return-to-power-at-crunch-italy-vote-12321840