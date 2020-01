Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 07:08 Hits: 2

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Moscow had missed the UN deadline and that around 1,000 North Korean workers were still in Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/24/russia-says-it-missed-un-deadline-to-repatriate-north-korean-workers-a69028