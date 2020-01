Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 16:06 Hits: 1

DAVOS: The United States' financial chief on Thursday (Jan 23) told Swedish teen Greta Thunberg to go study before calling for a fossil fuel halt, prompting the climate campaigner to reply it doesn't "take a degree" to understand the science. The spat between US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/steven-mnuchin-to-greta-thunberg-go-study-world-economic-forum-12312748