Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: One of the last flights out of the epidemic-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was met by biosecurity officials as it landed in Australia on Thursday (Jan 23), as a global effort to contain the outbreak ramps up. Mask-wearing passengers said they were questioned by health officials who briefed them ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-flight-masks-sydney-australia-coronavirus-pneumonia-12309232