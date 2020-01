Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 07:00 Hits: 1

WADA said its Laboratory Expert Group had deemed Moscow's deletion and alteration of laboratory data to be "a serious violation."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/23/wada-provisionally-suspends-moscow-anti-doping-lab-for-serious-violation-a69015