Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 04:44 Hits: 1

Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan 21) reported its first confirmed case of the new SARS-like coronavirus as the government warned the public against travelling to the Chinese city where it emerged.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taiwan-reports-first-case-of-new-wuhan-pneumonia-virus-12296812