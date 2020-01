Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 14:04 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial begins in earnest Tuesday in the Senate, with Democrats calling for his removal from office and Republicans determined to acquit him -- and quickly, if possible.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/historic-trump-impeachment-trial-to-begin-in-earnest-12295280