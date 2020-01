Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

A mysterious SARS-like virus has spread around China -- including to Beijing -- authorities said Monday, fuelling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity's biggest migration.

